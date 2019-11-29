Ex-councilor killed in police firing

RAWALPINDI: Former councilor killed in police firing at a check-post in Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to police officials, police signaled a suspicious black car to stop at a check post in Kalar Sayedan during snap checking but the driver did not stop and, instead, hit and injured a policeman.

Subsequently, the policemen opened fire at the vehicle in which former councilor Waheed Anjum, who was driving the car, sustained serious wounds and later succumbed to his injuries, according to police officials.

Police also registered a case against the deceased former councilor.

Local people of the area have protested over the killing and surrounded the Kalar Sayedan police station.

The protesters have alleged that the policemen have killed Waheed Anjum while dragging him out of the car. “If the police had an open fire at the car there would have bullet impact over the vehicle,” protesters argued.

A team of doctors also reached tehsil headquarters hospital Kalar Sayedan for the autopsy of the councilor, sources said.

The police are investigating into the incident on merit, SP Saddar Police Rawalpindi told reporters.