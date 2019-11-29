Dengue affectees’ toll reaches 15,000 in Sindh

KARACHI: The number of patients affected with dengue virus has reached 15,058 across Sindh, the Dengue Surveillance Cell disclosed on Friday.

The latest statistics were released after the emergence of 107 new cases in Karachi and 8 in other districts of the province.

The surveillance cell confirmed 40 deaths in Karachi due to the dengue virus.

Karachi has the biggest number of dengue victims within the province with the number exceeding the 14,000 figure.

On Nov 24, it emerged that dengue cases in Pakistan exceed 50,000 in 2019 alone with the virus, primarily carried by female mosquitoes.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on October 29 that the government was committed to make Pakistan a dengue-free state.

In a media talk, Dr Zafar Mirza said: “Making Pakistan a dengue-free country is our main mission.” He said that had taken effective measures to control the mosquito-borne disease in the federal capital and Rawalpindi.

The special assistant further said that an efficient strategy was being pursued to control the disease throughout the country including in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K).

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Mirza said that fumigation was being carried out in the areas where the dengue cases had been reported.