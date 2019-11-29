Bilawal urges state institutions to work within constitutional ambit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said that his party believed in the constitution and it is important for all state institutions to operate within their constitutional ambit.

In his message on the eve of PPP’s 52nd Foundation Day, Bilawal reiterated his commitment to the ideals of the party’s “founding principles for constitutionalism, rule of law, democracy and equality”.

He said that PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had stood shoulder to shoulder with disenfranchised Haris, students, intellectuals, artists and the marginalized to empower them. He also tribute to his mother, the late prime minister Benazir Bhutto for leading the charge for democracy and the rights of the people following the judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

“Either power must pass to the people or everything else will perish,” he said.

Bilawal said that Muzaffarabad was chosen as the venue to celebrate PPP’s 52nd Foundation Day because one of the core founding issues was the Kashmir cause.

“The PPP continues to support the right of self-determination for Kashmiri people and reinforce its commitment into the third generation,” he addded.