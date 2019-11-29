AGP employees protest over delay in promotion

LAHORE: The employees of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) and the Accounts General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) protested over delays in their promotion, Pakistan Today learnt on Friday.

Pakistan Today also learnt that the Auditor General of Pakistan and Controller General of Accounts are responsible for making promotions from grades 16 to 18 on basic pay scale.

Protests were held at the office of the Punjab Accountant General.

General secretary of the accountant general of Punjab’s employees union, Irshad Shakir while expressing his resentment against institutional authorities said, “ Four years ago the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered senior auditors working on BS 16 to be promoted to BS 18 but the Controller General Accounts along with several other departments are creating undue hurdles in the process.”

“The case has also been cleared from the federal and provincial finance and law departments but owing to institutional ineptitude no progress has been made thus far,” he added.

The president of the employees union, Zaheer Khan Mayo said, “In some cases, there are employees who have been working in the same grade for over 30 years; employees are frustrated and they don’t know what to do.”

“The case is being heard in the Lahore High Court and over 12,000 employees eagerly awaiting the judgement,” he said.