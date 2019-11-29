128 new dengue cases in Karachi

KARACHI: As many as 128 more dengue fever cases were reported across the megacity, Karachi, in last 24-hours, taking the reported cases’ toll to 14,139 since 1st Jan 2019.

Spokesman Prevention and Control Program for Dengue (PCPD) Sindh, while talking to PPI, informed that at least 134 new dengue fever cases emerged throughout the Sindh province in a day, out of the 128 were detected in Karachi and six in other districts.

A total of 40 people have already died in Sindh province so far; 38 in Karachi and one each in Hyderabad and Ghotki.

In November so far, a total of 5,638 dengue positive cases surfaced throughout the province; 5,163 were from Karachi and 475 from other districts.

In 2019, a total of 15,192 dengue cases have been reported in Sindh province so far; 14,139 in Karachi and 1053 in other districts.