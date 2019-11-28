Today’s Cartoon

categoryTermID15----CategoryParentID4------
PML-N endorses Gen Bajwa’s extension, claims Rasheed
Social media users unable to access Facebook, Twitter
Endangering the constitution
India transcends all bounds of insanity
RAW raking up Balochistan issue
Extension for six months
Doing business with the USA
CM Buzdar takes notice of death caused by rabies
Imran rules out clash between state institutions
Mother of youth killed by police demands justice, laments police corruption
Man accused of raping, killing minor arrested
Imran lauds role of Pakistani envoys in strengthening ties abroad
PTI govt lauds itself for being told to amend Army Act
New IG takes charge in Punjab
