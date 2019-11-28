Social media users unable to access Facebook, Twitter

Facebook and Instagram were experiencing issues on Thursday evening as users from reported that both social media websites were down, with some saying they were unable to access their accounts.

According to downdetector.com — a website that monitors user reports on social media connectivity issues or whether an app has crashed — at least 7,776 users reported facing problems with Facebook, whereas another 18,697 reported experiencing issues with Instagram, as of 7:47PM, Pakistan time.

On its Twitter account, Downdetector mentioned that Instagram and Facebook were having issues since 7:13PM and 7:17PM, respectively.

Instagram is having issues since 9:13 AM EST. https://t.co/lXKoHvktSg RT if it's down for you as well #Instagramdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) November 28, 2019