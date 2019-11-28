Shujaat says Pakistan in dire need of Gen Bajwa as army chief

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday said that Pakistan is in dire need of General Bajwa as the army chief since he is a very capable general.

Addressing the media, the Shujaat voiced support for prime minister’s decision of granting extension in General Bajwa’s tenure, adding that the army chief’s appointment is done through a proper process.

He lashed out at the Indian media for interfering in Pakistan’s internal affairs, saying they have been targeting the Pakistan’s army, judiciary and parliament.

The PML-Q chief further said that the armed forces are supported by the entire nation and if India tried any misadventure, it would have to pay a very heavy price. “General Bajwa has defeated all conspiracies against the country. Pakistan Army has the capability to defend the nation,” he added.