SC reserves verdict on Gen Bajwa’s extension

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC), hearing the case pertaining to the reappointment/extension in army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure, reserved its verdict in the case.

The bench, which is headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, comprises Justice Mian Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, whereas the army chief was represented by former law minister Farogh Naseem who stepped down from his post on Tuesday to do so.

As Gen Bajwa is set to retire at midnight, this is the last opportunity for the government to satisfy the court on the legal grounds of the move.

During the day-long hearing yesterday which was adjourned twice, the chief justice noted that the prime minister had requested a “reappointment” whereas the president had issued a notification for “extension” in the army chief’s tenure, questioning the lack of seriousness in the case.

“It seems they never bothered to read the summary once again,” the CJP observed. The attorney general, however, said the faux pas was due to “clerical errors” by the ministry.

Later on, the attorney general recalled that the army chief is due to retire at midnight on Thursday (today). To which, Justice Shah wondered how an army chief can be reappointed to the office “when he is no longer part of the staff”.

AG Khan responded by saying that “until the command is handed over to another general, the army chief cannot be considered retired”.

The CJP remarked that the government “should step back for assessment”; there is still time. “They should not do something like this with a high-ranking officer,” he said, referring to Gen Bajwa.

The extension in the tenure of army chief was nothing new, said the attorney general, adding that they had been notified in the same manner as well.

“In the past, the court never stepped in to assess someone’s extension in tenure,” said Justice Alam.

The proceedings were subsequently adjourned till today. However, the chief justice, before adjourning the hearing, said that there were three points which the court will consider today:

the law the procedure involved the grounds for granting the army chief an extension

According to the top judge, the first two issues are very important and based on those, the court will announce its decision. Gen Bajwa will be able to continue his service if the Supreme Court decides the case in his favor before Nov 29.

SUSPENSION OF EXTENSION:

In an unprecedented move, the SC on Tuesday suspended the notification of a three-year extension in the tenure of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The army chief — whose tenure was slated to end on Nov 29 — was given an extension by Prime Minister Imran Khan in August. “General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure,” a notification issued from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) said at the time.

The extension was confirmed by the government last week, saying that a notification to this effect has already been issued on Aug 19.

However, the top court halted the extension, with the top judge, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, observing that “the summary and approval of the army chief’s extension is not correct”.

In this regard, the court issued notices to the Defence Ministry, the federal government and Gen Bajwa.