RAW raking up Balochistan issue

Deflecting Indian atrocities in IOK

In occupied Kashmir, contrary to the claims of ‘normalcy’ by Indian officials and media in New Delhi, the situation on the ground in the territory especially in the Kashmir Valley remains grim as the India-imposed lockdown entered the 117th straight day today.

The despicable and illegal act of depriving the Kashmiris of their basic rights and illegally annexing the disputed territory of Kashmir into India continues to be protested by tem through unarmed civil disobedience despite the lockdown thrust on them by the Nsrendra Modi government. As part of the protest movement, the people stay away from businesses, educational institutions and offices while public transport is also off the roads to a large extent.

Although shops do open for a few hours in the morning and evening and roadside vendors are also seen selling essential commodities, that is only aimed at catering to the daily needs of the masses.

The heavy deployment of Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner have made the life of the residents a hell as they face immense difficulties in moving from one place to another. The continued suspension of prepaid mobile and internet services have also added to the miseries of the people.

On the other hand, the Indian National Congress in a statement in New Delhi, while terming the present situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) precarious and worrisome, questioned the logic of claiming normalcy on one hand and prolonging the detention of political leaders on the other.

Interestingly, the Indian Army is planning to throw technology into its fight in IOK. It is planning to get a new ally to counter stone-pelting and protest rallies in the Kashmir Valley. Robots engaging the front with weapons may still be a far-fetched thought, but India doesn’t want to fall behind in providing its armed forces with the latest equipment with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Indian Army is now afraid to face Kashmiri freedom fighters. The backlash of losses in life and material is the main concern of Modi, as he wants to make his Kashmir policy look successful. However, nowhere in the world has robotic assistance won a war. Indian soldiers will have to face freedom fighters’ fierce response.

In a bid to deflect the growing international criticism of the atrocities carried out by India, its Ministry of External Affairs as well as its spy agency RAW are working overtime to spin webs of conspiracy in Balochistan and malign Pakistan.

Reportedly, three human rights groups working to protect and promote the rights of the Baloch people will jointly hold a one-day conference on the situation in Balochistan. The conference will be held in Berlin by the Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC), the Baloch Human Rights Organization (BHRO) and the Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) on December 11, according to the official social media handles of these groups. The conference comes at a time when the Baloch people are allegedly facing the worst human rights abuses perpetrated by the authorities in Pakistan. It is being surreptitiously claimed that in recent years, the scale and impact of these atrocities have increased exponentially. According to the unwarranted propaganda campaign, many actions of the state in Balochistan come into the category of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. RAW has apparently invited various speakers to the conference to highlight various aspects of the purported human rights violations in Balochistan. The event is aimed at focusing on the supposed conflict, political abductions, torture and extra-judicial murders, violence against women and children and state-sponsored religious extremism in the province.

Quoting RAW-sponsored Baloch human rights groups, it is being ostensibly claimed that the Pakistan army and the country’s spy agencies, the ISI and Military Intelligence, are involved in kidnappings, torture and extra-judicial killings of the Baloch people. Thousands of Baloch youth, including women, are missing and their families continue to protest for their safe release from the secret detention centres.

These are imaginary and fictitious claims. The truth is that India has tried its level best to rake up the Balochistan issue as part of its grand agenda to destabilize Pakistan. India and its spy agency RAW have a three-pronged heinous plot with respect to Balochistan. It feels threatened by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the development of the strategically located deepwater port of Gwadar. India wants the people of Balochistan, who had been neglected by previous regimes, to rise against the government so that chaos and mayhem prevails. The third rationale for RAW and its masters is to draw international attention away from the gross violations of human rights away from the ticking time bomb in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The arrest of Commander Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, alias Hussain Mubarak Patel, on 3 March 2016, during a counter-intelligence operation in Balochistan is living proof of Indian atrocious plan in the region. The serving Indian naval officer, who was in possession of a genuine Indian passport with the name Hussain Mubarak Patel, in his statement in the presence of a First-Class Magistrate, confessed to be a senior RAW operative. The Indian spy provided details of his clandestine operations in Karachi as well as Balochistan, of his seditious and odious campaign against Pakistan. He revealed how he recruited disgruntled Baloch youth, and provided them with terrorist training, arming them and launching them for operations to wreak havoc in Balochistan and Karachi. The terror-monger was tried by a Field General Court Martial of the Pakistan Army since he is a serving Indian Navy Officer and sentenced to death for his crimes against humanity. India appealed the death sentence to the International Court of Justice, got a stay on the death sentence and secured consular access but failed to establish its claim that Commander Jadhav was not a spy.

Surely India and its infamous spy agency RAW will not succeed in fooling the world and hide its own machinations against the Kashmiris through fictitious and far fetched claims about the Pakistan Army’s actions in Balochistan.