Punjab govt utilising all resources to improve healthcare: Dr Yasmin

KASUR: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday inaugurated a new laboratory at Pak Red Crescent Teaching Hospital in Kasur which is equipped with the latest machinery and CT scan machine.

The hospital’s administration presented details regarding the provision of treatment facilities during the inaugural ceremony.

Dr Yasmin visited different wards of the hospital and inquired after the health of patients. While addressing participants during the ceremony, the provincial minister said that she appreciates and commends the administration of Pak Red Crescent Teaching Hospital for providing the latest laboratory and CT scan machine to the patients.

The Government aided by philanthropists from the private sector is endeavoring to provide the best treatment facilities to patients, she added.

“Punjab government is utilizing all possible resources to provide ease and comfort in the health sector across Punjab,” she said.

“Treatment of patients with the latest machinery in government hospitals has also been ensured across the province,” she added.

“Donors and philanthropists should voluntarily offer their services for providing relief to patients,” Dr Yasmin said, adding that over seven thousand patients have received free treatment facilities through Sehat Insaf Cards from the hospital.

The provincial health minister said that persons having Sehat Insaf Cards will be provided with the latest and best treatment facilities at Pak Red Crescent Teaching Hospital.