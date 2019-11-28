PTI govt lauds itself for being told to amend Army Act

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court decision that directed the government to legislate within six months on the issue of extensions given to army chiefs, saying the PTI will consider such legislation a matter of pride for the government.

Addressing a press conference following the SC ruling, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan said, “This is not a matter of adversity for the government.”

He was flanked by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Khan, former law minister Farogh Naseem and PM’s aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar.

“Today’s decision is a historic decision. The way the Constitution has been interpreted will provide guidance for us in the future,” said the attorney general.

Speaking of the unprecedented nature of the case, he said: “It is important to state here that the Army Act is pre-partition and after 19-20 changes, it is being amended. It was never before challenged in court.”

He said that was the reason why “no one ever realised the mistakes involved in the procedures that were being followed”.

The attorney general said that prior to Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s appointment, many chiefs of staff were appointed and many got extensions using the same method that was employed this time around. “The summaries were the same and the rules were followed in the same manner. There were no additions or any changes made.”

He said that it had been a custom to do things the existing way and so when the first notification was issued it was “a routine notification”.

The AG said that the court, in its observations, had consistently referred to two things: a general (currently) does not have a superannuation age; no law talks about the chief of army staff – how he will be appointed or what his term of service will be.

Speaking about the SC ruling, he said that the court had noted that Article 243 states that the appointment of an army chief by the president “is subject to law” but since there exists no law for the appointment, “they have asked us to make a law mentioning the tenure and the methodology of his appointment”.

The attorney general also advised the media not to “talk against Pakistan”.

Former law minister Farogh Naseem categorically denied reports that Prime Minister Imran or the army chief had asked him to resign. “Neither did the prime minister nor General Bajwa ask me to resign. It was my own decision,” he said. Naseem said that Gen Bajwa’s extended tenure will begin from midnight.

PM’s aide Akbar said that the decision given by the top court should be accepted as it was. “We should understand the verdict given by the Supreme Court in the context that it was given,” he said. “We should not say anything that affects the morale of the armed forces.”

He said that some external forces had presented the entire case by deliberately ignoring its context.