Police fire tear gas on anti-encroachment protesters in Karachi

An anti-encroachment operation took a turn for the worse on Thursday due to a confrontation between anti-encroachment protesters and the police during protests against demolitions in the city’s Gulistan-e-Johar area.

The demonstrators set a police vehicle on fire and termed demolitions in Blocks 10 and 11 of the KDA Scheme 36 neighbourhood the ‘anti-poor demolitions’.

Large contingents of police officers in riot gear, shields, and batons charged protesters after the police vehicle was burned down, and started firing tear gas in order to curb the demonstrators.