PML-N endorses Gen Bajwa’s extension, claims Rasheed

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid on Thursday claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is on board with General Bajwa’s extension as chief of army staff (COAS).

“Yes they will vote for his extension beyond six months. They will vote with folded hands. PML-N is on-board with this decision,” he said.

“Think of the six months as three years for the army chief,” he added.

He also added that the scandal was neither the army chief’s fault nor should the blame be put on former law minister Farogh Naseem and instead said that officers should be blamed for their negligence.

“The army chief should not be blamed, we did not provide the required documents,” he said.

He said that the government would have been ready if the court had given a different verdict.

The Supreme Court on Thursday had allowed the federal government to grant a six-month extension to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In its short order the apex court directed the government to bring necessary legislation within six months’ time.

The order, read out by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, ordered the parliament to introduce legislation for appointment of army chief under Article 243.

The order stated regarding the Article 243: “Article 243 of the Constitution clearly mandates that the Federal Government shall have control and command of the Armed Forces and the supreme command of the Armed Forces shall vest in the President.”

The CJP remarked that the court is observing judicial restraint and leaving the matter to the parliament.