Pir Pagara meets Musharraf in Dubai

KARACHI: Pir Pagara Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi on Thursday called on former president Pervez Musharraf at the latter’s residence in Dubai and inquired after his health and well-being.

According to reports, the two leaders exchanged ideas in their discussion. Reportedly the PML-F president met former Sindh governor Ishartul Ibad prior to his meeting with the former president.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday halted the special court from announcing its verdict in high treason case involving Musharraf.

The special court, on Nov 19, had reserved the verdict in the case and said to announce it on Nov 28.

However, the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah ruled that the special court should hear the stance of Musharraf before announcing the verdict.