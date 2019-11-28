Pakistan hopes US-Taliban talks to bear fruit

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan on Thursday expressed hope that the resumption of talks between the United States and the Taliban would lead to a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a UN session on Afghanistan, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan has responded to US President Donald Trump’s request to help launch direct talks with the Taliban.

The United States (US) on November 20 welcomed the release of two Western hostages, Kevin King and Timothy Weeks, from Taliban captivity in southern Afghanistan.

The duo was handed over to US forces more than three years after they were abducted in Kabul.

In a press release, White House’ Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said two hostages freed by the Taliban after more than three years in captivity are receiving medical care and other support from the US government.