New IG takes charge in Punjab

Shoaib Dastagir was sworn in as the new inspector general of Punjab police on Thursday.

He was given a guard of honor upon his arrival at the Central Police Office in Lahore.

“The aim of transforming the state according to the model of Madina is a long process,” said Dastagir at a presser. “It can’t be achieved in two days, or in two months.”

The IG requested that his department’s performance should be evaluated considering the resources allocated to them.

All officers who work on the basis of their personal preferences will not be a part of the department, he added.

Dastagir was appointed by the Punjab government on Tuesday after Prime Minister Imran Khan hinted at a major bureaucratic reshuffle in a meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

This is the fifth police chief to take charge in Punjab during the PTI’s tenure.