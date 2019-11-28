Nawaz undergoes medical tests in London

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday underwent a series of medical tests, including PET [positron-emission tomography] and CT Scan, at the London Bridge Hospital.

The development was shared by Dr Adnan, personal doctor of the ex-prime minister, in a tweet.

“Former PM #NawazSharif is undergoing a PET/CT FDG Scan at London Bridge Hospital under the care of Haematology/Haemoncology at Guy’s Cancer Centre, Guy’s & St Thomas’ Hospital, King’s College London,” he tweeted.

Dr Adnan termed these tests a key to establishing the cause of severe Thrombocytopenia that the ex-premier was suffering from.

On Monday, it was decided that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif would be admitted to a hospital so that he could undergo angiogram and other medical check-ups.

Earlier this month, Nawaz Sharif, who was serving a prison sentence in a corruption case, left the country to receive medical treatment in London. Sharif reportedly had an immune system disorder and other health problems.

His brother Shehbaz – who also traveled with Nawaz – signed a court document that said: “If at any stage, the federal government has credible information that Nawaz Sharif is living abroad despite his fitness to travel, a representative from Pakistan’s High Commission would have a right to meet with his physician(s) to verify or confirm about his health.”