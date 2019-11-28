Mohammad Rafiq Butt remembered on 71st death anniversary

LAHORE: The 71st death anniversary of Mohammad Rafi Butt, 71, a close associate of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and a prominent activist of Tehreek-e-Pakistan, was remembered with prodigious devotion and esteem on Thursday.

The event was organised by Jinnah Rafi Foundation, the owner of the largest surgical instrumentation industry of sub-continental and First Muslim bank “Central Exchange Bank of India.

Jinnah Rafi Foundation Chairman Imtiaz Rafi Butt, Raees Abbas Zaidi, Shahriar Rafi Butt and Shazil Rafi Butt were also present on the occasion.

They paid tribute to Mohammad Rafi Butt’s outstanding services to Pakistan and committed to further his philosophy and vision whereas a Quranic recital was arranged for the late on this occasion.

Mohammad Rafi Butt was a trusted ally of Quaid-e-Azam and his close adviser on the economic front. He played a vital role in the success of the Pakistan Movement and provided valuable financial services to the All India Muslim League (AIML) on various occasions.

He dedicated a generous sum of money to the Pakistani newspaper “Pakistan Times” to spread the message of suppressed Muslims and provided valuable services for it.

He was also a member of the All India Muslim League’s planning committee, chairman of the Mines and Minerals and Economic Committee, and senior vice president of the West Pakistan Muslim Chamber of Commerce.

Mohammad Rafi Butt died at age of 39 on November 26, 1948, in an air crash on a flight from Karachi to Lahore.