Judges are called foreign agents for following law: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Thursday said that when judges start taking a close look at law and constitution they are then dubbed as the agents of foreign intelligence agencies.

“When we started taking a close look at the law and constitution, people started propaganda against us,” the CJP remarked while hearing the case of the Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure extension.

“It was said that all three judges are agents of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA),” he said, adding that people went to such an extent that they blamed the judges of working for India.