Institutions should work within constitutional limits: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said that institutions should work within their constitutional limits and governance should be in line with the Constitution so that rule of law can prevail.

In a meeting with a delegation of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) at the Zardari House, the PPP chairman said that bar associations should be at the forefront in upholding democracy and supremacy of the Constitution. “This is the only solution to the problems plaguing the country,” he added.

The meeting was attended by newly-elected president of the bar association, Qalb-e-Hussain, along with members Ahsan Bhoon and Abid Saqi. PPP leaders Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Sherry Rehman were also present in the meeting.