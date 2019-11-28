Imran rules out clash between state institutions

–Prime minister lauds services of envoys in strengthening ties abroad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday emphasised the importance of harmony between state institutions and said that there will not be a confrontation between them in Pakistan since they treat one another with utmost respect.

Addressing the Envoys Conference titled ‘Engage Africa in Islamabad’, the prime minister said that the previous governments appointed incompetent and ineligible people in the past whereas the incumbent government is dedicated to the implementation of a system where appointments are based on merit. “It is necessary to ensure that envoys and bureaucrats be appointed on merit,” he added.

Lauding the services of Pakistan’s envoys, he said that they have played a crucial role in strengthening the country’s ties with the international community.

The prime minister said that Pakistan’s most important issue is of current account deficit and due to the government’s measures the threat has been thwarted as the flow of remittances has increased.

He said that there were efforts to destabilise Pakistan but Pakistan’s economy is improving and the rupee has been stabilised. He also said that God has bestowed upon Pakistan great natural resources which can be utilised for uplifting the country.

The premier further said that it is important for Pakistan to gain investors’ confidence to attract more investments in the country. “We need to focus on the African countries. Turkey has strengthened its relations with African countries and we have to the same to increase our trade,” he said, adding that President Dr Arif Alvi will soon visit African countries for this purpose.