IHC issues notice to NAB on Miftah Ismail’s bail plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a bail petition of former finance minister Miftah Ismail in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scandal.

A two-member bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah summoned the NAB’s reply over the bail plea on December 10.

The court has also directed the accountability bureau to submit para wise comments on Miftah Ismail’s bail after arrest petition.

Advocate Hyder Waheed represented the former finance minister before the court. Miftah Ismail has pleaded for his release on bail until the final decision of the case.

Ismail, an accused in the LNG case, has been in Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till Dec. 10.

Ismail filed the bail petition after the high court granted bail to former managing director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Sheikh Imranul Haq, a co-accused in the same case.

In his petition Ismail made the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Secretary of Law as party.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq and others facing charges of corruption over awarding a LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer.

NAB sources said that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded a LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.