LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore extended the judicial remand of Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz by 14 days in the on-going Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

In the previous hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted a supplementary reference in the court.

Hamza was handed over copies of the reference and was ordered to submit his response. The hearing was then adjourned till Dec 12.