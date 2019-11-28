Govt reappoints Farogh as law minister

The government on Thursday decided to reappoint Farogh Naseem as the Federal Minister of Law, who had resigned a few days ago from the ministry to represent army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a case pertaining to his extension at the Supreme Court.

According to reports, Naseem will take oath on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Thursday restored the certificate of former law minister Farogh Naseem as an advocate of the top court.

It may be mentioned that the Supreme Court (SC) had barred the former minister from giving arguments on Wednesday in the extension case of Gen Bajwa and asked him to address his license matter firstly.