Fazl demands immediate elections

SUKKUR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday demanded immediate elections in the country.

Addressing a JUI-F public gathering in Sukkur, Fazl said that they have come out to save the economy of the country and would fight for the rights of the masses.

“The only solution is that this ‘incompetent’ government should resign and go home,” he said. He also said that the incumbent government was not capable enough to carry out any legislation.

He blamed the federal authorities for the recent controversy over army chief’s term extension and said that it happened after the competent officers were jailed under the guise of accountability.

“The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is being used against the politicians and the country’s economy is suffering due to the so-called process of accountability,” he added.

The JUI-F chief expressed disappointment over the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) inability to take action in the foreign funding case involving the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the past five years. He also announced that he would be participating in a protest rally outside the Sindh Election Commission office on Friday against the delay.