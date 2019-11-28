Drug addict arrested for allegedly killing mother, wife

PESHAWAR: Police arrested a drug addict with a weapon who allegedly shot dead his mother and wife on Thursday in Peshawar.

The suspect, Izzat Khan, lost temper over a domestic dispute after taking a high dose of drugs and opened fire on his mother and wife, who died the spot. While his father, sister, and daughter sustained severe injuries, police said.

The security personnel arrived at the scene shortly after and shifted the victims to a hospital for medical assistance.

They also arrested the suspect along with the weapon and launched an investigation into the matter.