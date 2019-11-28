Doing business with the USA

A record number of US trade delegations, but are we ready?

US Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs Alice Wells kicked up a storm with her criticism of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in a paper read to the Woodrow Wilson Center last week, but in the same paper she did note that there would be 15 US trade delegations visiting Pakistan next year. That is something to be welcome, not least because it shows the USA’s willingness to engage Pakistan in a mutually beneficial relationship based on trade rather than aid, as has been said by Pakistani governments since at least the 1980s. While the USA may have its trade difficulties with China, or with the European Union, Pakistan would like to expand trade with all three.

One of the more important comments by Ms Wells in her paper was the need for the development of an effective regulatory framework, strong rule of law, fiscal health and an enabling business climate. Though Ms Wells was mentioning the needs of US companies, these have a wider application, being required by all companies, no matter which country they might hail from. However, Pakistan should note that it has much work to do on all of these areas. Though Ms Wells took note of Pakistan’s moving up more than 20 places in the World Bank’s latest Ease of Doing Business Index, it should not be lost sight of that the country is still only at 136 out of 208 countries, which means that it is still a rather difficult place to do business.

It should be kept uppermost in the mind by the government that the most enduring relationships, have always been based on mutual economic relationships. Ms Wells hardly propounded anything new in the conditions for successful attraction of investment. After all, businesses only invest because of the expectation of a profit. Trade delegations do not comprise only businessmen committed to invest; indeed, the majority consists of those who want more information before aking a commitment.