CM Buzdar takes notice of death caused by rabies

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday took note of the death of a boy who died of rabies and was not administered the vaccine due to its unavailability in Ferozewala.

CM Buzdar lamented that the boy did not have access to the anti-rabies vaccine and termed the death to have occurred due to the negligence of concerned authorities.

The chief minister has also sought a report in this regard from the commissioner of Lahore division.

While condemning the death of the boy, CM Buzdar also directed the concerned department to initiate an awareness campaign against stray dogs.

The Sindh government has also launched an anti-rabies campaign due to the growing rate of deaths caused by dog bites.

In the view of recent deaths owing to dog bites in the province, the Sindh government had decided to administer stray dogs with the anti-rabies vaccine (ARV); a project which will cost Rs300 million.