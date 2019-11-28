A brief look at General Bajwa’s career in Pakistan Army

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who was given a six-month extension in tenure by the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday has been serving as the country’s 16th army chief since September 22, 2015.

Bajwa is a graduate of Command and Staff in Canada and later attended and secured his graduation from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, United States. He also attended the National Defence University.

He was commission in the 16th Battalion of the Baloch Regiment at Sialkot Cantonment in 1980. This was the same unit his father had commanded.

In 2003, Brigadier Bajwa commanded the Pakistan Armed Forces-Africa Command, attached to the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission MONUSCO, in Congo.

In August 2011, he was honored with the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, and posted as an instructor at the School of Infantry and Tactics in Quetta, and later taught staff course at Command and Staff College in Quetta, and course on national security at the National Defence University (NDU).

He also served as the field commander of the X Corps from August 14, 2013 to September 22, 2015 which is responsible for the area along the Line of Control (LoC) at Kashmir.

COAS Bajwa wisely handled the matters pertaining to anti-militant operations Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad and recognized peace in the country as his key mission.

In December 2016, he was awarded Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

Before he was appointed as the army chief, Lieutenant General Bajwa was posted in the General Headquarters (GHQ) as the Inspector-General of the Training and Evaluation (IGT&E) where he was a principal staff officer to then chief of army staff General Raheel Sharif.

In October 2018, he was awarded the Order of the Military Merit by Jordan’s King Abdullah II.