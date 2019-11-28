19 dead bodies used for practical education during last two years

–King Edward Medical University used 15 cadavers for examination and provided four to other colleges for the same purpose

LAHORE: King Edward Medical University (KEMU) has for the first time released information about the use of cadavers for practical educational purposes after a complaint against it was lodged in the Punjab Information Commission (PIC) for not providing information, Pakistan Today learnt on Thursday.

According to university authorities, “KEMU used 15 dead bodies for educational purposes, in the last two years while giving four dead bodies to private medical colleges for the same purpose during that time.”

Pakistan Today learnt that a complainant filed a right to information (RTI) complaint (on grounds of non-responsiveness) in the Punjab Information Commission (PIC) against KEMU management for not providing him information within 14 days.

PIC on November 18, 2019, had issued summon to the university’s vice-chancellor and directed him to immediately forward a set of “certified copies of requisite public information to prevent further aggravation of the case.”

The Department of Anatomy and Histology at KEMU submitted the answers within three days of the complaint being registered.

The complainant had inquired about the laws under which dead bodies were being used for educational purposes by the university.

The department in its reply said, “The law about the use of dead bodies for practical education of medical students in KEMU is Police Rule 1934, section 25.38 under the heading of un-identified bodies”.

The complainant further asked which students or classes need cadavers for practical education and how many cadavers had been used by KEMU and how many given to private medical colleges.

The department in its answer said, “The students in need of dead bodies for practical education in KEMU are of first and second year classed of medical education as well as BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) and Allied Health Sciences. The total numbers of dead bodies that have been used for practical education at KEMU during the last two years are 15 in number. The total number of bodies during the last two years provided to private medical colleges by KEMU is four only, as per SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure) of KEMU. The dead bodies are provided for training workshops at different institutions and are provided for a short duration, it is just the additional use of same cadavers.”

The department in its reply also added, “The source of obtaining dead bodies for practical education of medical students in KEMU is mentioned in Letter No. 3019-DSP/L/OPS dated: 9/5/13 and the Police Rule 1984, section 25.38 under the heading of un-identified bodies and is diligently followed. The process/mechanism/final authority and the permission process is followed by a memorandum from the senior superintendent of police via letter no. 3019-DSP/L/OPS dated: 9/5/13 copy attached) and SOPs designed by administrative bodies.”

The complainant also questioned about the prices charged by KEMU for providing cadavers to other colleges. The department while diverting the question said in reply, “The expenses borne in preservation and storage of dead bodies are taken only (as per decisions of administrative bodies).”

The department did not respond to the question pertaining to the number of cadavers provided to Sheikh Zaid Medical University in the period.

The department also failed to answer questions about the revenue generated by KEMU by providing cadavers to private medical institutions.

The anatomy and histology department was also unable to give information regarding the process through which dead bodies are provided to private medical colleges by stating its reply: “No information available at KEMU authority.”