[WATCH]: FIR lodged against Karachi woman for misbehaving with traffic warden

KARACHI: An FIR was registered against a woman for misbehaving with an on-duty traffic police officer who stopped her vehicle over violation of traffic rules in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighborhood.

The case was registered at the Darakhshan Police Station on behalf of Sub Inspector Nawaz Siyal against an unidentified woman.

According to a video making rounds on social media, the woman denied to accept a violation ticket and instead misbehaved with the traffic cop, calling him buddha (old man). Later on, she managed to flee from the scene.