Universities freed from political interference: Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that bureaucratic ineptitude will not be tolerated in universities and educational institutions.

While addressing the Universities Rectors Conference 2019 here at Governor House, Governor Sarwar said that the Provincial government is working to ensure transparency and merit in universities across the province.

Among those attending the conference included the governor’s wife, Perveen Sarwar, Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Niaz Ahmed, Superior University’s Rector Sameera Rehman, University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram, Lahore Garrison University (LGU) vice-chancellor along with heads and faculty members of other universities across Punjab.

The governor said that the government has ended the culture of political interference in universities and that all decisions involving universities were made keeping in view merit and transparency.

The education system has been seriously affected by political appointments made to top posts of universities, he said.

He also added that a plan to establish business centres in universities which would allow graduate students business opportunity is underway.

He said that a plan to incorporate representatives of chambers of commerce and industry in the syndicate of respective universities is also being considered.

Governor Sarwar said that universities will have to play their role in the knowledge economy, adding that the research sectors in universities needed to be enhanced.

He further said that Girls Guide and Scouts will also be revived in universities and Girls Guide will be imparted a six-month free nurses course which will be initiated from Superior University. He also vowed to empower women and youth in every field.

The governor said that Pakistan is advancing on the economic front due to the economic policies of the government which has narrowed down the current account deficit to an unprecedented level.

PTI government has launched ‘Kamyab Nowjawan Programme’ worth Rs100 billion under which the youth can receive loans ranging from Rs10,000 to Rs5 million and start their own businesses, while 25 per cent quota for women has also been allocated in the porgramme, the governor added.