Staffer attempts to rape disabled woman in Karachi hospital

A ghastly incident occurred at a Karachi hospital where a ward boy attempted to sexually assault a disabled woman, a local news outlet reported on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred at a private hospital where the victim had been admitted after falling ill and was being kept under observation.

The incident reportedly took place while she was alone. She told her husband about the incident when he came to visit her afterward.

A report was registered at the local police station and the accused was subsequently arrested and is currently behind bars.

According to law enforcement officials, the suspected accused confessed during investigation.

