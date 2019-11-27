Sindh to seek advice from Punjab to improve emergency response

KARACHI: Sindh Police shall be seeking expert advice from Punjab Safe City Authority for upgrading its emergency response mechanism and Dolphin Force for the training of its personnel.

DIG of recently formed Police Security & Emergency Service Division Maqsood Ahmed conducted a study tour of Punjab Safe City Authority and Dolphin Force HQ. He was briefed by DIG Kamran Khan & PSCA CEO Akbar Nasir.

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) is the exclusive security organisation in Pakistan with its own advanced 4G-LTE communication system in place and more than 8000 operational cameras.

Maqsood Ahmad visited various wings of the project dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit and the PSCA cam-surveillance operations management center. He was briefed with audio visual presentations on various objectives, operational approaches and response mechanisms of PPIC3, which when employed together, ensured optimum performance.

At Dolphin Force Headquarters DIG Maqsood Ahmed was briefed about its operational capabilities. It was decided that Punjab Dolphin Force training will be given to Karachi Police Emergency Responding units to improve working of emergency response teams and technical team of PSCA will visit Karachi to suggest improvements in emergency response system in Karachi.