Shehbaz seeks exemption from court appearance in CSM case

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel on Wednesday filed an application before the accountability court seeking his exemption from personal appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

In his plea, Shehbaz said that he out of the country to look after his ailing brother, PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, who undergoing treatment in London, therefore, he will be unable to appear before the court.

He appealed to the court to grant him exemption from personal appearance and said that his counsel Muhammad Nawaz Chaudhry will appear before the court on his behalf.