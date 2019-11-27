Risks of on job training

Botching the COAS’ extension

The PM has the right to appoint the COAS after following the due procedure. It appears however that there is no law governing the extension to the COAS. All the four army dictators granted extensions to themselves while Gen Kayani was given a second chance by the PPP government. Mr Nawaz Sharif on the other hand declined to give Gen Raheel Sharif another tenure. Meanwhile murmurs against the extensions given to army chiefs continued. Before coming to power, Prime Minister Khan railed against the practice. Once in power he took a U-turn on the issue.

Keen to take the credit, Mr Khan himself announced Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension without giving it a second thought. Later, realizing the mistake, he hastily took the matter to the Cabinet and sent summary to the President. However the President’s notification differed from that of the PM over the reappointment/extension, issue underlining the confusion prevailing within the ruling party.

The issue might have been settled amicably if the Attorney General had admitted that the government committed gross procedural errors and promised to remove them in line with the court’s observations. The AG however insisted that the government had made no mistake. When the court questioned him about provisions in the Army Act regarding extension, it was discovered that there was a legal void on the issue. What complicated the matter further were the amusing stands taken by the AG. At one stage the government’s chief law officer maintained that a General never retires till he hands over command to another General. Going a step further he claimed that even a General who retired years back could be re-employed as COAS. The CJP advised the government to step back and assess the damage it is has already inflicted.

The three-year term of General Bajwa as COAS is ending on Thursday midnight. He will be able to continue his service only if the Supreme Court decides the case in his favour before the deadline. The only positive thing that could emerge from the crisis that is embarrassing for the Army is the laying down of rules regarding re-employment and extension in services of the COAS.