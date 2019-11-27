Police arrest teacher for sexually assaulting, videotaping student

PESHAWAR: A teacher was arrested for sexually assaulting his student in Peshawar on Wednesday.

According to media reports, the teacher, Jamal — a student of Peshawar’s Agriculture University, who used to give private tuition at his place — sexually assaulted his student and made a video of the incident.

The video subsequently went viral on the internet, spurring the police into action.

“He assaulted one of his students at the tuition centre and also filmed the entire episode,” said Hayatabad Police Station assistant superintendent of police (ASP).

A case was registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.