PM holds emergency meeting with COAS

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held an emergency with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the presence of senior members of the federal cabinet to discuss the recent situation which escalated following Supreme Court’s (SC) suspension of government’s notification pertaining to the army chief’s tenure extension.

The government’s legal team briefed the premier and the cabinet about the objections raised by the apex court in the case during Wednesday’s hearing.

Reportedly, the high-level meeting held consultations over the amendments made in the rules of the Army Act.

The meeting was also attended by senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Earlier in the day, an SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Mian Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case, whereas the army chief was represented by former law minister Farogh Naseem.

During the day-long hearing which was adjourned twice, the chief justice said that the prime minister had requested a reappointment whereas the president had issued a notification for extension in the army chief’s tenure, questioning the lack of seriousness in the case. The hearing was then adjourned till Thursday.

In an unprecedented move, the SC on Tuesday suspended the notification of a three-year extension in the tenure of the army chief.

The army chief — whose tenure was slated to end on Nov 29 — was given an extension by the prime minister in August. “General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure,” a notification issued from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) said at the time.