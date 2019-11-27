Pakistan promoting defence, economic ties with African countries: Qureshi             

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that Pakistan and other Asian countries are facing challenges including security threats.

Addressing a two-day Envoys Conference titled “Engage Africa”, the foreign minister said Pakistan is willing to promote defence and trade relations with African countries, adding, “we jointly want to enhance security situation in the region.”

Pakistan Army rendered services in many African countries for maintaining peace under the UN Peacekeeping missions, he recalled.

Qureshi said we have initiated economic diplomacy under which we are committed to enhance export and strengthen the economy by undertaking efforts in various economic sectors.

The foreign minister said that over 700 diplomats are getting training in Islamabad.

He further expressed hope that this conference will further strengthen the mutual relations and economic cooperation of Pakistan with the African countries.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Arif Alvi emphasized on enhanced collaboration between Pakistan and the African region in common priority areas of peace, education, health, trade, tourism and climate change.

Pakistan and Africa have several similarities, and the two sides need to work in close cooperation for achieving peace and prosperity for their peoples, he said.

Appreciating the initiative of the conference, the president said such interactions provide valuable opportunities to engage and communicate with the people of other countries.