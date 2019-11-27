New appointments expected in Punjab police as new IGP takes charge

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

LAHORE: Major changes are expected in Punjab police with the swearing-in of new Inspector General of Police (IGP), Shoaib Dastgir.

According to reports, a list of transfer of over 500 officers was prepared at Chief Minister House following the appointment of the new IGP.

Police officers with higher ranks including additional inspector general (AIG), senior superintendent police (SSP), superintendent police (SP), deputy superintendent police (DSP) and inspector are expected to be reshuffled, reports claimed.

Authorities are also considering the transfer of senior officers including capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore and others over their failure to control the crime rate.

On Tuesday, the federal government appointed former managing director of National Police Foundation (NPF), Shoaib Dastaghir as the Punjab Inspector General of police replacing him with Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan.

A notification was issued by Cabinet Division Secretariat in this regard.

“Mr Shoaib Dastgir, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, currently serving as Managing Director, National Police Foundation (NPF) is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Punjab with immediate effect.”