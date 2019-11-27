LDA one step closer to new master plan of Lahore

LAHORE: The governing body of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has approved the terms of reference (TORs) for appointing a consultant to prepare the new master plan of the provincial capital.

The 12th meeting of the governing body was held under the chairmanship of LDA Senior Vice chairman S M Imran on Wednesday. LDA Director General Muhammad Usman briefed the meeting which was attended by MPA Sadia Sohail Rana from Lahore, Malik Mukhtar Ahmed from Kasur, Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz and representatives of various provincial departments.

It was decided in the meeting that all existing urban and rural settlements within the Lahore division will be studied for creating a feasible master plan. Moreover, four mega development projects in the city will be executed to ease traffic flow in the metropolis. These locations include Shahdara Chowk, Sheranwala Gate to Railway Station, Firdous Market, Campus Pull and Y-Junction.

The governing body also approved the amended draft of Land Use Rules 2019 and forwarded it to the Punjab cabinet for final approval.

The meeting also decided to auction the properties of LDA and stated that the DG would decide where the revenue would be utilised. These include marquee sites which have been rented out and are nearing the end of their tenancy. The meeting also gave approval to the construction of eight more marquee sites on commercial plots in Mustafa Town, Johar Town and Jubilee Town.

Furthermore, the meeting decided recruitment for jobs of BPS-1 to BPS-15 in LDA and concerned departments will be conducted through National Testing Service (NTS), Pakistan Testing Service (PTS) and Punjab Job Portal, whereas recruitments for higher posts would be conducted through Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

The governing body further decided that TEPA employees would be given a support allowance to pay their utility bills whereas the matter of their promotion to BPS-18 has been forwarded to LDA’s HR committee with directions for making these promotions centralised and uniform.