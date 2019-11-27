JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah injured in gun attack

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah was injured in an attack near the Mansehra Interchange, early Wednesday morning.

The JUI-F leader was traveling along with his son and driver when his car was attacked by unidentified assailants. The other passengers of the cars also sustained injuries and were taken to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.

According to medics, the injured JUI-F leader had sustained injuries on his back, hand and other parts of his body.

Police spokesman Mohammad Sohail confirmed the attack and said more information will soon be shared with media.

Following the incident, Kifayatullah’s son Hussain lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at City police station under Section 324 (attempt to murder), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

He said that attackers had intercepted their vehicle and attacked them iron rods. According to Kifayatullah’s elder brother, Habibur Rehman: “Attackers are those against whom Mufti sahib speaks publicly and we moved police for [an] FIR against [the] unknown attackers.”

Last month, the JUI-F leader was arrested hours before the opposition parties were set to launch an anti-government rally.

“He has posed constant threats to law and order which may disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the district,” Mansehra Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan said at the time.

“The activities of Mufti Kifayatullah are posing a grave threat to public safety which may create a disturbance of public tranquillity, danger to human life, health and safety,” stated the order issued under Section 3(1) of the West Pakistan MPO.