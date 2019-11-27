IHC bars special court from announcing verdict in Musharraf treason case

ISLAMABAD: In a ruling that took many by surprise, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday stopped a special court from announcing its verdict in the high treason case involving former president General (retired) Pervez Musharraf.

Earlier in the day, the court reserved its verdict on petitions filed by the ex-president and the interior ministry requesting it to set aside the special court’s decision to announce its judgment on Nov 28 in the high treason case.

On Nov 19, the special court had concluded its proceedings in the case wherein Musharraf is accused of declaring a state of emergency on November 3, 2007, while ruling that a verdict would be announced on Nov 28 “on the basis of the available record”.

The three-judge court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, had observed that the prosecution team before being sacked had submitted detailed arguments which were sufficient to understand their point of view. The incumbent PTI government had denotified the entire prosecution team in the high treason case on Oct 24.

During today’s proceedings, a three-member larger bench of the court — comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani — asked Musharraf’s lawyer Salman Safdar to sit down as they were going to first hear the petition filed by the interior ministry.

“Is there an official notification about the formation of the special court?” Justice Minallah asked the government’s lawyer, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Sajid Ilyas Bhatti, as the hearing began.

Bhatti responded in the affirmative.

The high court chief justice asked where Law Secretary Muhammad Khashih-ur-Rehman was. On Tuesday, the IHC had summoned the relevant record from the law secretary.

During today’s hearing, when told that Rehman was not present, the court expressed its displeasure. He was told to appear within half an hour along with the required record.

When he arrived, the court expressed its displeasure.

“This is your attitude. The case starts at 12:30 pm and you arrive at 1:30 pm,” remarked Justice Farooq.

Justice Minallah said as per the record, the special court had been formed correctly and enquired why the interior ministry had written that it was formed incorrectly in its petition.

“Our case is that the prosecution team that presented the final arguments is not legal,” responded AAG Bhatti.

“You made a mistake and you will fix it. So what should we do?” asked Justice Farooq, adding: “You didn’t tell the special court all of this. Now that the verdict is about to be announced, you’ve come here.”

GOVT MOVES IHC:

The Interior Ministry on Monday sought postponement of the verdict contending that the co-accused were not included in the trial. The ministry also stated that the prosecution team in the case had been denotified on October 23 but it went ahead with the case without any authority.

The ministry further stated that the court had reserved its verdict on Nov 19, without giving the prosecution team a chance to notify. The government has the power to change the prosecution team, therefore the special court’s Nov 19, the order should be declared void and it should be stopped from announcing the final verdict, the ministry added.

HIGH TREASON CASE:

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had filed the treason case against Musharraf over the president’s imposition of an extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007.

Earlier this year, head of the prosecution, Mohammad Akram Sheikh, tendered his resignation. In his resignation letter sent to the interior secretary, Sheikh expressed his inability to proceed with the case after the imminent change of government at the center.

Sheikh was appointed as the head of the prosecution in the case in November 2013, by the then-PML-N led government.

The former army chief was indicted in the case in March 2014 after he appeared before the court and rejected all charges.

On March 18, 2016, the former dictator left Pakistan for Dubai on the pretext of medical treatment after his name was removed from the no-fly list and hasn’t returned since.