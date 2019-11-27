Great people to fly with: PIA crew returns lost money to passenger

KARACHI: The crew at a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight showcased professionalism and honesty on Wednesday when they returned a hefty sum of foreign currency to a British passenger.

During the flight PK-702 which was flying from Manchester to Islamabad on Nov 24, the passenger lost £4000 pounds. The amount was recovered and returned by two air hostesses, Mehwish Shaukat and Steward Mumtaz Abro, who returned it to the passenger.

The government’s efforts to turn once cash-bleeding airline into a profitable entity seem to be bearing fruit as the national flag carrier saw a significant drop in its losses in the first quarter of 2019.

According to figures acquired, the airline’s revenue rose by 44.1 percent from Jan to Jun of the current year.