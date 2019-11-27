Controversy over Gen Bajwa’s extension embarrassing for army: ex-general

Defence analyst Lt Gen (r) Amjad Shoaib has said the controversy surrounding the extension of General Qamar Javed Bajwa was a matter of embarrassment for the Pakistan Army.

Speaking on a talk show aired on a local news channel, the retired army general said that it was the bureaucrats who supplied such information to the ministers, who usually do not know about such matters and emphasised that “those involved in the process should be held accountable”.

“I can tell you that General Bajwa was not interested in an extension but the government convinced him after Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s visit to the United States,” the former military officer said.

The COAS has helped the government foreign policy and economic affairs and he also arranged loans from the Middle East to assuage the crippling economy.

When asked about the response of the army chief in the Supreme Court, he said the COAS, in his opinion, would tell the court that it is the prerogative of the government and that the civil bureaucracy must be aware of the procedure and the rules and regulations in this regard.