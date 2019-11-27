Farogh Naseem’s ‘suspended’ licence thwarts court argument

The Pakistan Bar Council on Wednesday thwarted former law minister Barrister Farogh Naseem from presenting his arguments in a case pertaining to the extension in tenure given to army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Naseem had on Tuesday resigned from his office to represent army chief General Qamar Bajwa in the Supreme Court. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah is hearing the case.

Following the arguments of Attorney General (AG) Anwar Mansoor, Naseem tried to take to the rostrum but the representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) protested that he could not present his arguments because his licence had been suspended.

CJP Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that Naseem hasn’t been called to rostrum yet, however, he should resolve his issue. To which Naseem said that his license has been reinstated.