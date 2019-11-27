Miftah Ismail files for bail in LNG case

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday filed a bail petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case pertaining to allegedly illegal awarding of a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) contract.

Ismail, an accused in the case, has filed the bail petition after the high court granted bail to former managing director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Sheikh Imranul Haq, another accused in the case, on Tuesday.

Miftah Ismail has pleaded for his release on bail until decision of the case. In the petition, he has nominated the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the law secretary as respondents.

The IHC on Tuesday granted bail to Imranul Haq in LNG case. Haq’s counsel apprised the court that his client is under the custody of the NAB since the last four months while the anti-corruption watchdog has not submitted its written reply as yet.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the prosecution to satisfy the court whether the authority was misused or not.

To this, the NAB investigation officer replied that the accused is the owner of four different companies while the contract for LNG terminal was expected to be awarded to a small-scale company.

Justice Minallah remarked that the authorities have failed to prove the involvement of the accused and misused the authority in the case and granted bail to Sheikh Imranul Haq.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq and other facing charges of corruption and awarding an LNG import contract at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer.

NAB sources said that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded an LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.