Continuation of policy should not have to depend on any one officer: Ehsanullah Ehsan

The institutions of this country are more than professional and a continuation of their policies, even in the most precarious of circumstances, shouldn’t have to depend on any one individual officer. These were the views of Ehsanullah Ehsan, as conveyed exclusively to The Dependent from an undisclosed location.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about the institutions and its policies,” he said, while helping himself to a bunch of grapes. “Consider, say, the policy of Strategic Depth. Will it still stay in place? If yes, then why fret on any one particular officer?”

“The admirable system of internal accountability and not letting outsiders have a look at the books? If that’s around, then don’t worry,” he said.

“Much like Churchill, after looking inspecting the damage done to London by the German blitz, asked whether the courts were working and, upon hearing an answer in the affirmative, he said then we have nothing to worry about, I would like to say that if these things remain unchanged, we have nothing, really to worry about. The professionalism of our institutions should see through any storm.”