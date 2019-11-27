Authorities order shut down of smoke-emitting cars and factories causing air pollution

LAHORE: Judicial Commission for Environment on Wednesday ordered to bar smoke-emitting vehicles and from operating due to rising air pollution in the provincial capital.

According to reports, the environment commission held a meeting at the Water and Sanitation Agency (Headquarter) where it was decided to immediately shut down factories and vehicles emitting toxic smoke.

Chairman of the environment commission, Justice (r) Ali Akbar Qureshi said that anyone seen driving barred cars or violating the decision will be detained for three days.

The environment secretary and director general of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) said they will strictly implement the commission’s decisions.

Meanwhile, a plantation campaign to eradicate pollution is also underway.